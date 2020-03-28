BLOG: Hot day Sunday, with a few T-Storms

Unseasonably warm temperatures return Sunday all across our area where we are going to see highs between 84 and 87 degrees! The dew point will also be in the mid 60s. As a reminder, that’s not like the middle of summer, then we see dew points in the 70s, but you will notice some of that humidity tomorrow afternoon.

Tonight the biggest storms are off to our west in the Central USA.

Sat PM Weather Radar

These storms will stay in those zones tonight. The chance for severe weather is particularly high for Iowa, Missouri, and Illionis. These areas could see strong EF2-EF5 tornadoes tonight!

Tomorrow the storm system will weaken a lot, but we could see a few t-storms late in the day.

Storm Risk Sunday

Isolated severe t-storms could develop in the green areas Sunday. These storms would likely move in around 6-7 pm for our area. However, some models keep us completely dry tomorrow, so the chances to see any type of rain still looks low. Stay tuned to the latest tonight and tomorrow morning with Casey Lehecka to see if our chances change for Sunday.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson