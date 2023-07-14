With the high humidity, comes the chance for heavy rain. A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of the area through this evening.

The concern is for too much rain in a short amount of time – for heavy rain – as the storms move through this afternoon. Not everyone will see it but a few areas could leading to isolated flash flooding.

Expect some showers and storms to refire in the early afternoon across NE NC. These will then drift/move slowly through the area. That’s the problem -because slow moving storms can lead to flash flooding.

Temperatures for Friday will be in the upper 80s to low 90s this afternoon with a heat index in the upper 90s.

For the weekend, we’ll continue to see a chance for showers and storms and humid weather. Heat index values will be high over the weekend with highs in the low 90s and heat index values will be in the upper 90s to near 100 at times. We’ll see scattered showers from time to time – best chances in the afternoon.

In the tropics, we have a new subtropical storm out there. Thankfully it will be no concern to the US and only a problem for maritime interests.

Hope you have a great Friday! Stay cool!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

