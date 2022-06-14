After a hot Monday, we’ll do it all again on Tuesday. At times, the heat index value will exceed 100 degrees, approaching 110 in spots especially inland.

Use caution once again on Tuesday. I’d recommend putting off exercise and any outside work if you can until later this evening. I know for many, they have to work outside -so if that’s the case take your frequent breaks and stay hydrated!

The thing that may keep us from reaching the mid 90s in spots this afternoon is some scattered showers and storms that will develop. Showers and storms that do develop could pose a risk for strong damaging winds and some small hail today. There is also a small tornado risk. We will keep an eye on the storms this afternoon and keep you updated on air and online. Download our WAVY Weather app for updates throughout the day.

Models do vary some on the timing. As of this time, the timeframe for these storms is late morning into the mid to late afternoon.

Hope you have a great day! Stay weather aware!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

