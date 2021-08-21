Blog: Henri Off the Coast, Showers Stick Around

Unfortunately, the daily chance of rain this week is sticking around through the weekend. The best chance for rain will be along the coastline with a few heavy downpours in the OBX.

RPM Future Trak

Otherwise, we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with a bit cooler conditions this afternoon! High temperatures will be in the mid 80s but the humidity just isn’t budging.

Muggy Meter

High temperatures will be back to near 90 degrees for tomorrow and much of the week ahead. That is a few degrees above average for this time of the year! But after a week of on/ off rain, the good news is that we will finally start to dry out!

All eyes are on the tropics though as Henri continues to move up the East Coast. This is the reason that the waves are more rough this weekend and there’s a high risk for rip currents.

The track has been shifting over the past couple of days which has made a NY/ CT landfall more likely. It is expected to strengthen to a category 1 hurricane today before making landfall later tomorrow. We’ll keep you updated on this storm!

Tropical Storm Henri

Keep your eyes on the radar this weekend for pop up showers! Stay tuned for updates.

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka