BLOG: Heavy snow expected across parts of our area tonight

The Storm Prediction Center, the same center that gives us our severe weather watches also puts out timely updates on heavy snow events. They are expecting part of our area, Southern Chesapeake, Suffolk, and into Ahoskie in North Carolina could see 1 inch per hour snowfall rates. The timing for this is between 6pm and 7pm. If you want to read the full discussion, check that out here: Mesoscale Discussion



Don and I are going to be here throughout the evening with updates on where those heavy bands develop. In the meantime, I uploaded our High Resolution Future Trak (New weather Model by IBM [GRAF])

Here is a look at some of the snow totals we will see by Friday morning.

The temperatures in the morning will likely be in the low 30s, and below freezing for the areas that see the most snow. Roads could be snow and ice covered in these areas before sunrise. As the sun gets higher in the sky, our temperature will climb to 37 degrees and the sun should aid in the roads melting off any extra snow or ice by the midday hours. The wind chill will be between 18 and 26 degrees Friday. Temperatures will drop to the 20s Friday night.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson