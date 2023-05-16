Showers and thunderstorms are set to move in later tonight, starting around sunset and taking us into the night. Heavy rain is expected for most of Hampton Roads through the late night hours, with some of the thunderstorms on the strong to severe side. Scattered rain overnight before the precipitation moves out and the sunshine returns tomorrow afternoon.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

We are going to change up the weather today. The last couple of days have been cool and dry. Now we are going to have a one-day warmup with increasing humidity. High pressure is offshore with a cold front to our north and a warm front to our southwest.

Regional Weather Map

We started off the morning with a few rain showers, but they were already decreasing by the time I started this weather blog. The warm front will move up from the south today. Winds will be out of the southwest. They will run at 10-15mph with gusts to 20mph. The extra moisture will deliver us mostly cloudy skies through the day, but the wind should be able to push the high temperature up to near 80 degrees.

Forecast Temps Today

We’ll have a few rain showers from the mid morning into the early afternoon, but there will be a lot of time when it is not raining. However, by the late afternoon a few showers and thunderstorms will quickly move in from the west.

Future Trak (Late Day)

During the evening hours we’ll have bigger clusters of rain and storms. They will also get closer to the region. This will happen between 6pm and 11pm.

Future trak (Tonight)

We’ll definitely have some heavy rain. There will also be some strong/gusty winds in the region. The threat for severe weather is low (but not too low) as we will be on the edge of a “marginal risk”.

Severe Risk

However, the rain could come down in buckets for a bit. Some brief street flooding will be possible. The good news is that this should happen well after the evening commute. Things should wrap up by midnight.

Some spotty showers will continue overnight into early tomorrow morning. Then we’ll dry out through the day. The cold front will sink to our south.

We’ll have a north breeze through the afternoon. High temps will drop to the low-mid 70s. It should be a very nice day! The low levels of pollen that are out there will be washed out tonight. Plus, the humidity should drop nicely. So there will be a lot of fresh air flowing through.

We’ll be dry with lots of sunshine on Thursday. However, high temps will only be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. That’s about 10 degrees below average, and it’s definitely cool for this time of year.

We could see about a half inch of rainfall to an inch-and-a-half in the next 24 hours.

Rainfall Forecast

I mentioned that Hampton Roads is out of the drought now, but the Eastern Shore is still in a moderate drought.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler