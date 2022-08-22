I had a heads up that there would be some heavy rain in the area this morning. I watched meteorologist Steve Fundaro’s forecast last night. The Future Trak model showed some downpours in the region until about 10am. So when I got in I started tracking the heavy downpours right away. The rain was heaviest over parts of northeast North Carolina.

Rainfall This Morning

The radar estimated about 2-3″ of rain in a fairly short period of time.

Rainfall Estimates

By 9 a.m. the heaviest rain and storms were starting to move out to sea. A warm front was slowly moving north of the region, and an upper level low was sliding east.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have fairly quiet weather for the rest of the day. We’ll be mostly cloudy for a while with a little clearing late. Any showers and storms that happen from the mid-morning onward should be more isolated. High temps will be in the mid 80s this afternoon. It will be very humid. Dew points are between 70 and 75 degrees.

Dew Points

Tomorrow the upper level low will be more offshore. Plus, the warm front will be well to our north. So we’ll have the typical late summer weather pattern. We’ll be partly cloudy with some isolated pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon. High temps will be in the upper 80s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll have similar weather Wednesday and Thursday even though a cool front will drop into the region. However, the front will fall apart as it arrives. So we’ll only have some brief slightly drier air.

Muggy Meter

The recent tropical feature over the Bay of Campeche died out over the weekend. It never did form into an organized system. However, now we are watching a new feature in the eastern Atlantic. It is moving steadily to the west.

Tropical Weather Outlook

This has a low chance of formation over the next few days. There are actually some folks that are hoping that it forms into something. The ECSC is happening this week and next weekend.

The weather should be pretty good for most of the week for that event. However, the waves aren’t expected to be too big during that time.

ECSC Forecast

We’ll see if that feature offshore makes some waves by the end of the week or by next weekend. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler