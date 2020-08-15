BLOG: Heavy rain, flash flooding possible this weekend

Our weather pattern has changed a little bit in the past few days, but one thing still remains the same. The atmosphere is packed with moisture and there’s a good chance for heavy rain today.

Flash Flood Watch Today and Tonight

This morning we are seeing some of the rain across Hampton Roads. In the past three days we’ve seen more than 4 inches of rain across the Peninsula and Middle Peninsula. Other areas have seen around an inch.

For today, a stationary front is stuck right on top of our area. That will help generate more rain this afternoon and evening. Downpours are likely as the rain develops.

Weekend Rain Outlook

The stationary front will help to develop more rain later today and tonight.



Future Trak Forecast

Rain totals by tomorrow morning could exceed 2″. Slow moving thunderstorms could produce twice that amount, this could lead to flash flooding.

Rainfall Forecast Trends

More rain is expected throughout our day tomorrow. The heaviest rain will be in the morning on Sunday, but again in the afternoon lingering showers are likely.

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson