Blog: Heavy rain earlier, sunshine moving back in

Did you wake up early this morning because of the thunderstorms? The rain was heavy at times! This is what it looked like around 4:30AM.

4:30 AM Radar

The worst of this storm was off to our south! Part of Hatteras, Ocracoke and Cape Lookout had non-stop lightning, with really heavy rain and even part of the area was under a tornado warning during this time.

Radar at 4:30 AM

All of the rain moved out before 7AM so it didn’t last long. Behind the rain came a lot of fog though! Visibility was reduced for awhile and we’re still seeing a cloudy sky across the region.

Portsmouth Tower Cam

The good news is, the rest of the day the clouds will be clearing out and more sunshine moving back in! Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday Forecast

There will be some light rain early Monday morning, but it will be scattered. This brief system will move in from the north so the best chance of rain will be through the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, and Peninsula.

RPM Monday Morning

Jeff Edmondson will have an update on that this evening!

Have a great Sunday! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka