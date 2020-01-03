BLOG: Heavy rain develops tonight, rainy Saturday

We started this morning with rain and temperatures in the 40s, but we are on the way to the upper 60s and 70s this afternoon. More rain will redevelop with a slight chance for a thunderstorm in the evening.

Wind from the south will boost our temperature today.

Heavy overnight rain develops

If you have ditches running through your neighborhood, those will probably fill up tonight. We are looking at 1″ to 1.5″ of rain tonight and during the morning tomorrow. The rain will move out tomorrow by midday.

Lingering morning showers Saturday.

By Sunday, the rain will be long gone, but we will see colder air moving back into Hampton Roads. The highs will be near 50 Sunday with a northwest wind around 15-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph.

Enjoy your weekend!

Jeff Edmondson