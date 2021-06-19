Blog: Heating Up for the Weekend

The dew points were low yesterday but phew they’re be climbing back up today! That’s setting us up for a hot and humid day. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s!

We’ll have a mostly sunny sky with some cloud cover through this morning. There’s a system off to our north that has potential to bring some showers to the northern tier but it would be very isolated if anything!

Father’s Day won’t be quite as hot, but still above average! High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky but some rain could develop through NE NC. Depends on how far north the system makes it! We’ll keep you updated.

Tropical Storm Claudette was named this morning, but it’s not a very typical tropical storm. It’s very disorganized and widespread. The main problem from this storm will be widespread rain and flooding. Eventually, Claudette will march NE and bring us some rain as we start off the work week. We’ll kep you updated on the timing of that!

Tropical Storm Claudette

Overall, I think a lot of people will be spending their weekend outside or whatever dad wants to do on his day! I hope you have a great weekend. -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka