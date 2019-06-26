Blog: Heat Pushes Back Soon!

We’ll get a brief (and weak) respite from the heat and the humidity today. However, the heat and humidity will build back into the region over the next few days.

Here’s today’s setup: We have a weak cool front that is falling apart to our south. High pressure is edging closer to us from the west.

Regional Weather Map

The wind will be light and out of the north through the day. We have already dropped our humidity from yesterday’s levels. Dew points were in the mid-upper 70s on Tuesday. Now the dew points are dropping into the mid 60s.

Temps will heat up again, but they should be a couple of degrees shy of yesterday. They will aim for the upper 80s with plenty of low 90s inland. It should be a little milder near the shore. Skies will be partly cloudy. High pressure should keep rain out of the forecast.

All-in-all it will be a pretty nice day.

Tonight, the wind will turn out the south. This should allow some of the humidity to creep back in. Through tomorrow, the winds will be light and variable. Temperatures will rise to the low 90s, and the heat index will be in the upper 90s. With the lack of a breeze, it will be a pretty hot and humid day. Skies will be partly cloudy. We’ll heat up even more on Friday with highs in the low-mid 90s. The more persistent southerly winds will push the heat index to over 100 in many places.

Then….high temps will rise to the mid 90s on Saturday. The heat index could approach 105 in some towns/cities.

Temp and Heat Index Forecast

I’m not expecting any rain through that time except for a possible stray shower or two. The upcoming heat and lack of rain will put a strain on the lawns. We were doing pretty good there for a while, but now we’ll go back to “famine” mode. Meanwhile, more rain and storms will fall over the saturated central U.S through that time.

In national news…I’ve heard about the recent shortage of helium across the country. Unfortunately, this is having an effect on some of the National Weather Service operations. Weather balloons are launched at certain specified locations across the U.S. twice a day. These balloons carry instruments that measure the upper atmosphere, and they give us a picture of what’s going on thousands of feet above our heads.

Without them, weather analysis and forecasting would go back decades (unless satellites and aircraft could efficiently replace the data loss). The helium shortage is causing some NWS offices to change how they handle this process. Here is an article with more information: Helium shortage affects some NWS offices.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler