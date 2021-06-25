Blog: Heat, Humidity and Showers Return

Did you enjoy the low humidity and cooler air? I hope so! That has already started to change for today. Back to typical summer-like conditions here in Hampton Roads for the next several days. But that also means scattered showers return as well!

We’ll be dry for the first half of the day but by the early afternoon we’ll see showers in NE NC and that will slowly lift northward into the Southside. It doesn’t look like it will be a washout but keep your eyes on the radar if you have any outdoor plans!

If you’re not seeing rain, you’ll just have a mostly cloudy sky. The heat and humidity also returns today with highs in the mid 80s and dew points near 70.

The start of the weekend will be cloudy with scattered showers on Saturday but Sunday is looking great! Much of the week ahead will be warm, with sunshine and temperatures right on track for average this time of the year.

I hope you can enjoy the weekend and soak in some sunshine on Sunday! We’ll keep you updated with any changes. -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka