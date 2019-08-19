Blog: Heat, Humidity, And Surfing Championships

High temps yesterday hit the upper 80s to low 90s. The heat index was in the upper 90s. So far August is running 1.6 degrees above average. We will continue with the heat and humidity for the next few days. In fact we may even flirt with a couple of record high temperatures. High pressure is building into the region. So we’ll have mostly to partly sunny skies today.

Regional Weather Map

The wind will be light and out of the southwest. It may turn out of the southeast late. With the lighter winds, it’s possible that we could have a sea breeze develop late this afternoon. That may cool down some folks in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, but we’ll see. Over the region today high temps will aim for the low-mid 90s. I’m calling for 93 degrees. The record high for Norfolk is 96 (1954).

The temps are one thing….but the humidity is another.

With the current dew points in the mid 70s, it will feel like 100 degrees today. That’ll be rough for any kids doing sports camp…or band camp. The heat and humidity will stay up for a few days. High temps will be in the low-mid 90s from today through Thursday. The heat index will be near 100.

However, a big cool down will arrive by next weekend.

High temps will run closer to 80 degrees by Friday. I have the high temperature in the upper 70s on Saturday. Wow!

Muggy Meter

Today, we’ll only see some isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. The chance for rain is 20%. Tomorrow, we’ll have a higher chance for rain and storms later in they day. We’ll have some scattered showers and storms between Wednesday and Thursday, but it won’t be a washout. Then after a few showers Friday morning, drier air will move in. Much drier air…

So the weather doesn’t look TOO bad this week for the East Coast Surfing Championships in Virginia Beach. There will be some rain at times, but no day looks like a washout. Plus, we’ll cool things down by next weekend.

The waves aren’t too big over the next couple of days. They will run about 1-2ft. Maybe it will pick up a little by later this week. Check out surfline.com for the latest surf forecasts.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler