PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The heat & humidity today has increased the threat of thunderstorms this evening – fortunately, this big heat is shortly lived and will not make it to the weekend. In fact, the weekend turns cooler for summer standards!

A spicy sunrise for a spicy day

Heat index values will be near 100° for the majority of the afternoon Friday – so hydrate accordingly and stay cool! We’ll also challenge a record high temperature of 97° set back on this date in 1945.

Fortunately, this heat is short-lived and only confined for the day as a cool front will slide into the region later tonight. Now this boundary, combined with the heat & humidity of the day, will spark showers and thunderstorms by the evening hours – think closer to the dinner/sunset time frame. Some of these will be strong to severe, so be sure to stay weather aware. Damaging wind gusts and heavy rain would be the primary threat.

Behind this boundary comes a refreshing breeze to provide an absolutely splendid weekend’s worth of weather. The breeze will gusts to 20+mph at times both Saturday and Sunday, but it’s pumping in dry air so we’ll ditch the humidity. Highs will hold on either side of 80° with nothing but sunshine, get out and enjoy!

Humidity becomes non-existent this weekend.

We’ll keep this trend going into Monday, but as high pressure builds in across the central U.S. summer time heat will return to Hampton Roads. Temperatures are likely to climb back up near 90° by Tuesday next week, rain chances are set to remain pretty low for the majority of the week as well.

Stay hydrated, beat the heat, and keep an eye on the thunderstorms this evening!

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro