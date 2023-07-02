The heat and humidity really gets going Sunday – with air temperatures in the low 90s with heat index values close to 100 or above 100 in many spots!

A Heat Advisory is in effect Sunday from 10am to 8pm Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Pasquotank, Camden, Bertie, Chowan and Perquimans Counties in North Carolina. Heat index values could reach up to 106°.

For the metro area, heat index values will be a little lower. The criteria for a heat advisory is 105° so that’s why we don’t have one for the metro for Sunday. We may have one on Monday. Either way, it’ll feel very hot. No matter if it’s 103 or 105.

We could see a shower or storm pop up this afternoon. I don’t think we’ll see widespread storms, but any that do develop could result in some gusty winds. We have a level 2 severe weather risk for our region today and tomorrow – meaning a few storms could turn severe.

Same setup for tomorrow but the coverag could be a little higher especially late in the day. Stay tuned for updates – as this pattern has been tricky to nail down the exact coverage/timing of the storms.

In climate news, we finally hit 90 yesterday. It took us until July 1st to reach this level of warmth. Our average first 90 degree day is in mid May – so this year was certainly abnormal. It looks like the 90s are locked in for a bit now though.