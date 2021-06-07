Blog: Heat and Humidity Will Lead to Showers and Storms

For most, this weekend was dry with plenty of sunshine! But Sunday afternoon, there was some that got completely soaked. There was one area of showers and storms over Virginia Beach that moved over the Oceanfront which ended a nice beach day for many. Unfortunately, the chance of storms pops up again today!

RPM 6PM

It looks like we’ll have more than just one shower but I don’t think everyone will see rain. Keep an eye on the radar if you have any outdoor plans!

Rain Chances Today

The heat and humidity will be sticking around for the week ahead! High temperatures will be in the upper 80s for much of the week ahead. Dew points this morning are in the 70s which is making for a very muggy day!

Humidity Forecast

Rinse and repeat for much of the week ahead though, a similar pattern holds true through Friday! We’ll keep you updated to any changes.

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka