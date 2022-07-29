Get ready for another day of heat and humidity before some storms arrive later today. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the region this afternoon.

Air temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s across the region, with heat index values about 10 degrees higher.

Late in the day, a cold front will approach. This cold front will help spark some showers and storms -some of which could have gusty winds with them. That’s the main concern. Additionally, we could see some small hail or even an isolated tornado out of the strongest storm. I think the tornado risk will mainly be north of I-64 and closer to Richmond/Middle Peninsula/Northern Neck, but we’ll keep a close eye on any storm that develops.

Looking at our recent rainfall – some of us have seen a lot ,other’s have not seen too much at all. The latest drought monitor shows a moderate drought across parts of NE NC – and you can see why. Some of those areas are down a few inches in terms of rainfall.

Rainfall totals have varied across the region from June 1st to today. Some of us are doing okay in terms of rainfall, other's could use some. pic.twitter.com/MXPTz0wg5C — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) July 29, 2022

Rolling into the weekend, we’ll see the cold front settle near or just to our south. That’ll determine our rain chances. We’ll be cooler on Saturday and Sunday, with a few showers and storms. The most likely area for those storms will be into NE NC and the OBX, but even across Hampton Roads I expect to see a few showers.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

