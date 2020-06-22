Blog: Heat and Humidity Sticks Around

Summer officially started this weekend and the forecast is confirming that! Heat and humidity with isolated showers and thunderstorms will be the name of the game for the next few days.

Temperature Forecast

Temperatures will top off near 90, but the heat index will make it feel like the mid 90s! Make sure you stay hydrated, take some breaks in the shade and have sunscreen on hand if you’ll be outside for a long period of time. Later on this afternoon and evening, the chance of rain moves back in.

Future Trak Forecast 6PM

Some of the rain will be right around the evening commute home. There will be a few heavy downpours and the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms. This could reduce visibility, bring gusty winds with small hail possible. The entire region is under a Marginal Risk from the SPC.

SPC Severe Risk Monday

The timing of the rain today will be from the mid-afternoon through the evening. It won’t be a complete washout but if you do have any outdoor plans, keep your eye to the sky!

Rain Chances Today

We started off this morning with a gorgeous sunrise across the region. This photo was sent in by Brian from the USCG Base in Elizabeth City! You can see one storm cloud bringing some rain over the Pasquotank River while the sun is rising behind it. A neat view!

Sunrise Elizabeth City

The chance of rain does stick around through the afternoons for the next few days but none of the days will be a washout! The heat and humidity is going anywhere anytime soon. Stay cool!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka