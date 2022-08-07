This afternoon, expect high temperatures to be around 90 with heat index values to be in the upper 90s- feeling like 100 in a few spots. Just like on Saturday, a few spotty afternoon showers and storms can be expected. Not everyone sees the rain, but those that do can expect a pretty good downpour for a few minutes. Overall rain chances are around 30% for coverage today.

The work week ahead will feature some changes – especially mid to late week. On Monday and Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies – we’ll expect highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s to low 100s. Rain chances should be relatively low, with just a spotty afternoon shower or storm possible, mainly on Tuesday.

By Wednesday into Thursday, a cool front approaches from the west. This frontal system will bring showers and storms late Wed into Thursday leading to reduced temperatures and, after the front clears the area, lower humidity too! By late week into next weekend we’re talking about highs in the 80s.

In the tropics, we have something to watch off the coast of Africa. This tropical wave (known as African Easterly Waves to meteorologists) is just making it’s way off the coast as of Sunday morning. Some models want to develop it by Tuesday, and the NHC is giving it a 40% chance of doing so. It has a rough road ahead, as dry air and wind shear could impact it’s development. We’ll keep an eye on it, but nothing to worry about for now.

Elsewhere in the tropics, all is calm. We’re heading into the active season, so expect us to be talking about more tropical waves and systems in the coming months.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

