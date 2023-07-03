Before I go into today’s heat I do want to mention one thing about this last weekend. We ended up hitting 90 degrees on Saturday. This was one day shy of the latest 90 degree reading for the year on record. (That was on July 2nd, 1972).

2 Week High Temperatures

So it’s been a loooooong stretch of below average temperatures. That all came to a screeching halt on Saturday. Sunday was even hotter with highs in the low-mid 90s. The heat indices were in the lower 100s. However, today will be some extreme heat! Heat Advisories are in effect for most of the region.

Heat Advisory

The high temperatures will be in the mid-upper 90s this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

However, the heat indices will be between 105 and 109 degrees.

Heat Index Forecast

As far as the weather goes…We’ll be partly cloudy for a long stretch today. Then during the afternoon we’ll have some scattered showers and storms firing up.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

The models disagree a little on the coverage and timing, but the trend is for an increasing chance for storms into the evening.

(HRRR Forecast Model)

Through the day we’ll have a south/southwest wind running at 10-15mph. That steady breeze should help slightly with the heat index.

Outdoor Forecast

The smoke and haze shouldn’t be too bad today as the wind will be out of the southwest.

Tomorrow the weather is looking pretty decent for the 4th of July. It will still be hot and humid though. High temps will aim for the mid 90s in the afternoon.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

The heat index will be over 100. Maybe up to 105. There will probably be another Heat Advisory, but we’ll see.

We will have less of a chance for rain. So that is some good news. We’ll be partly cloudy with isolated showers or storms popping up in the afternoon. As of this writing it doesn’t look like there will be much rain during the evening.

Future Trak (Tuesday Evening)

So I’m optimistic for now for the 4th of July fireworks and drone shows. It will be warm and humid in the evening. Temps will be in the upper 80s still by 9pm.

We’ll be a little less-hot on Wednesday with highs near 90. There will be a few pm showers and storms. We should be more in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday. There will be a couple/few pop up showers and storms each day.

The tropics (Atlantic basin) is quiet for the next few days. There is a low threat for rip currents in Virginia Beach today, but there is a moderate threat along the Outer Banks.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler