Blog: Half Hot, Half Mild. Then We All Cool Down!

There has been a lot of record heat over the past couple of days over the eastern U.S. Today that continues for some. However, some of us locally will have a cool down.

Here’s the setup.

A back-door cool front has moved in from the northeast. It has already made it to the Eastern Shore. It is forecast to slowly sink into Hampton Roads through the day.

Regional Weather Map

There is a stronger cold front that will drop down out of the Midwest tomorrow. I’ll have more on that in a bit. The cool front in our region will make for a very tricky forecast. High temps will be split big-time.

High temps will probably be in the upper 70s to near 80 on the Northern Neck and Eastern Shore. Meanwhile, we’ll have highs in the low-mid 90s inland. We’ll probably be in the mid-upper 80s in the metro.

It will still feel like the 90s over much of the area with the heat index.

Heat Index Forecast

Winds will be variable at 5-10mph. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. There may be a sprinkle on the Eastern Shore or over the Bay, but otherwise I am not expecting rain today. Now if the front stalls out a little earlier or a little later, then that will totally change the temps. Also, some temps in Hampton Roads may hit the mid-upper 80s, and then fall back. So again…this is going to be tricky, but there are some simple themes.

Cooler north and east.

Hot south and west.

Everybody cools down tomorrow.

Tomorrow, we’ll have the bigger cold front move in out of the Midwest. This has been the recent dividing line between the cold air in the north/central U.S. and the extreme heat in the East and Southeast. High temps will be in the upper 70s to near 80 Friday. We’ll have breezy north winds. Skies will be partly cloudy.

The great thing about tomorrow is that the humidity will drop. I’ve said it a lot lately: If it’s not raining, then it might as well be comfortable. Then things will get a little chilly (yep, I said it) on Saturday. The low temps will be in the 50s, and the high temps will be mainly in the upper 60s. We’ll have fair skies. We’ll warm up on Sunday, but temps should still be fairly comfortable. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, but there may be some isolated rain showers. Then late Monday into early Tuesday there will be some scattered rain showers along another cold front. This will be our best chance for rain in weeks, but it’s not a done deal. We really need rain. It’s been almost 3 weeks since we’ve had any measurable rainfall. Our area is getting deeper into drought. The update came out on the Drought monitor.

U.S. Drought Monitor

I feel like it should have been stretched more to the southeast. Many locations from Virginia Beach southward are very dry.

Hopefully, we’ll get some rain soon.

Things are calmer in the tropics. Lorenzo is a post-tropical system that is impacting Ireland and the U.K. with rain and wind today. There is a weak disturbance southwest of Cuba that has a low chance of formation over the next few days. We are still getting a lot of high waves along the coast from the recent busy tropics. That will probably go down a little this weekend. There is still a high threat for rip currents today at the local beaches.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler