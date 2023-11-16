Today we are going to have some nice weather in the region! We started off with lots of sunshine this morning.

Tower Cam This Morning

We have high pressure in place over the region with a lot of dry air in the area.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a light south wind develop. High temps will aim for the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Forecast Temps Today

Try to get out and take advantage of the nice weather if you can. Meanwhile more rain is falling across Florida. Some parts of Florida are going from drought to flood as heavy rain is falling down there today.

Radar This Morning

There is a weak area of low pressure down there that is forming along a stationary front. That low will move to the northeast over the next couple of days. It is forecast to stay offshore, but tomorrow it will push moisture up into our region. The problem is that we will still have a lot of dry air in place. So the rain chances keep dropping for Friday. For now I have increasing clouds in the forecast with a few scattered showers in the region.

Future Trak Tomorrow Afternoon

I’ve only got a 30% chance for rain in the afternoon and evening with a little higher chance over the Outer Banks. The biggest areas of rain look to stay offshore. Going into Saturday the low will be moving away from us to our northeast. Meanwhile a cold front will be rolling in from the west. Once again the moisture looks to get chewed up as the front slides east. So there will probably only be some isolated showers with that feature.

Future Trak (Saturday)

High temps will be in the low 60s. We’ll be dry and cool on Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 50s. The weather looks good for any early travelers this weekend.

Next week there will be another system that will try to bring us some rain. That will be Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving. This one looks different. It looks like a huge area of rain with a lot of moisture coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. I’ve got more faith in that one to bring us some rain. The timing stinks though as many will start traveling for the holidays. I’ll talk more about that in tomorrow’s weather blog.

In the tropics we are still watching that tropical disturbance in the Caribbean. It has a medium chance of formation as it moves northeast. It could become a depression within the next 1-3 days.

Tropical Weather Outlook

Whether it organizes into a system or not, it will likely bring some heavy rain to Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti.

The other little feature that is off the U.S. coast is that low that I mentioned. It will stay offshore, and it only has a low chance of becoming tropical.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler