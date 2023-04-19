Yesterday’s weather was nice, but that breeze was about as strong as forecast. We ended up in the mid 70s over much of the area.

High Temps Yesterday

It was sunny the entire day. I spent a lot of time outside, and I have to say that it felt incredible. The only problem for me was the pollen. I didn’t mind the breeze.

Today we will still have lot of bright sunshine. High pressure is anchored to our southwest with a wind-shift just offshore.

Regional Weather Map

While we will have lots of sun today, there will be a steady breeze coming in off of the water (east/northeast). So it will be a little cooler near the shore with lots of warmth inland. Highs will mainly be in the 70s, but it will be in the low 70s along the oceanfront. Some inland temps could get close to 80 degrees.

High Temps Today

Water temps are mainly in the 50s with a few 60s. It’s much milder down towards the southern Outer Banks.

Water Temps

It will still be very dry outside with dew points in the 40s. Tree pollen levels are moderate to high, but grass pollen is very high.

Pollen Forecast Today

Here’s some more details for those that have outdoor plans:

Outdoor Forecast

Tomorrow we’ll have more of a southwest breeze (light). Plus, we’ll have mostly sunny skies. So high temps will rise up into the 80s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll stay warm and fairly dry on Friday. High temps will still be in the 80s. The models are taking the temps down a little on Saturday. They are calling for some 70s now. However, it doesn’t look like a cold front will move through until Saturday night. Maybe it just won’t be so warm due to the increasing clouds, but I am skeptical of this. So for now I have highs near 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies for most of the day. I do have some isolated showers late in the day, but the latest models paint most of the rain showers on Saturday night.

GFS Model (Saturday Night)

A few rain showers may linger into Sunday morning, but there will probably be some clearing by Sunday afternoon. High temps will be knocked down to the mid 60s.

Enjoy the nice weather!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler