Lots of events and lots of beautiful weather this weekend.

We’ll start on the peninsula, in Williamsburg where you can pedal, walk, or run the colonial parkway. Part of the road will remain closed to vehicular traffic until Sunday at 6pm, so you can enjoy it without worrying about cars. The weather looks great in Williamsburg, with highs in the 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday.

Across town – in Yorktown – pirates are invading! You and your family can enjoy blacksmith demonstrations, pirate encampments, a town wide treasure hunt and much more from 10-5 each day at Riverwalk Landing. Lots of sun expected for that event.

And in the Phoebus section of Hampton – it’s time for the annual Spring Fling and Beer Fest. Live music, a car show and of course great food and beer will be available. Expect temperatures to be a little cooler in Phoebus Saturday- with temperatures in the 60s.

Across the James River – in Portsmouth – the 420ish Unity Festival brings music and more to the town this weekend. Expect lots of sun.

Finally – if sports are more your thing – Langley Speedway and the Norfolk Tides have events this weekend. Sunday is bark in the park day at Harbor Park.

Have a great weekend – and enjoy the nice weather!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

