Blog: Great Start to the Work Week

It might be Monday but at least we’ll have plenty of sunshine today with highs in the low 60s! Not too bad. We will have increasing clouds throughout the day as rain arrives for tomorrow.

Day Planner Today

Many areas north of Hampton Roads were waking up to a wintry mix in D.C and Maryland. What a mess!

Radar at 6 AM

Our pattern start to change tomorrow, we’ll have rain into the afternoon and evening. There could be a few heavy downpours. Once that clears out later in the evening, much colder air is moving in! Lows will drop into the 30s Tuesday night.

FutureTrak Wednesday AM Temps

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid 40s. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka