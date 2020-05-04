BLOG: Goodbye to the 80s, welcome back the 60s

We had a warm day across Hampton Roads, highs were in the 80s all across our region. It even made it to 89 degrees at Fentress Field in Chesapeake today!

Sunset from Tower Cam, picture taken at 7:52 PM

Our temperatures are going to be making a deep dive back to the 60s and maybe only 50s for high temperatures starting on Tuesday.

Climate Prediction Center for a Two Week Period

The majority of the East Coast will be seeing temperatures well below average. Our average high this time of year is 72 degrees. This upcoming week, and maybe the following week we will see highs in the 60s and once in awhile, maybe only the upper 50s! Those are temperatures we usually see in March, not in May!

Next Saturday, Snow in the Mountains and up north?

A storm system will pull enough cold air down from central Canada to possible create snow in West Virginia and other states to the north. I admit, I was laughing earlier in the day when I took at look at the forecast because the GFS gave Norfolk snow on Saturday and a total of 0.5″. When you see that in may, you know something strange is going on with the weather pattern. No need to changing out the garden shovel for a snow shovel, but one thing gardeners and farmers need to watch is how cold it might get next weekend. Right now I have the low Saturday night at 41 degrees the record low Sunday morning (Mother’s Day) is 40 degrees set in 1966. We could possibly see 30s and even a frost if this cold air punch pans out next weekend!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson