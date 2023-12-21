Over the last couple of days there has been a chilly breeze at times. It wasn’t too strong yesterday, but it was enough to make it feel pretty chilly during the early afternoon. High temps were in the upper 40s. Today the wind should be even less as high pressure has built into the region.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a lot of sunshine with high temperatures aiming for the upper 40s. There will be some 50s inland/south.

Forecast Temps Today

The weather should be fine for travel in the region. There will be a lot of sunshine over much of the area.

Regional Travel Today

Travel will also be good for a lot of the country today. Especially over the eastern half of the U.S.

Travel Forecast

There will be some rain showers again over parts of California. There will also be some rain showers around Dallas this afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow we’ll have good weather in the east again for travel. The rain in the central U.S. will actually break up. One piece will move towards Chicago. The other one will be around Houston.

Travel Forecast Tomorrow

There will be a lot of rain over Arizona with some snow in the Pacific Northwest. High temps will be near 50 locally tomorrow. Winds will be light again.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

While will be be dry tomorrow. There will be more clouds in the area. I’m calling for partly cloudy skies, but it’s possible that some areas will be mostly cloudy for a time.

On Saturday we’ll have some more good weather in the region for travel and last-minute shopping. High temps will warm to the mid 50s. It will be great weather for taking a walk with the family and getting some fresh air.

Temperature Trend

Travel weather will be fine again in the east, but there will be some snow moving into parts of Colorado.

Travel Forecast Saturday

We’ll be mild and dry this weekend. High temps will be in the mid-upper 50s. We should be cool and dry Christmas Eve. Temps will be falling into the 40s.

Christmas Eve Forecast

We’ll be dry and mild on Christmas Day. High temps will likely be in the upper 50s to near 60. Sorry snow lovers… No snow this year. At least it will be dry for the holiday. There will be a few showers in the region on Tuesday as moisture increases from the south. This will affect the first day of Kwanzaa and Boxing Day. I’ll have more on the weather after Christmas in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler