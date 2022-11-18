If you are doing some travel across the country today, then you are (probably) in luck. That IS…Unless you are heading to around the Great Lakes region.

Travel Forecast

Dry weather will cover a lot of the country, but there is some historic lake-effect snow happening up around the Great Lakes and the Midwest.

Future Trak (Forecast

Some small areas up there are expecting up to 2-4 feet of snow. There is a cold front over the Midwest causing some scattered snow showers. High pressure is centered to our southwest.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have lots of sunshine in our region today. Surface winds won’t be as strong as yesterday. They will be light and out of the west/southwest. We’ll have high temps in the low 50s this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

Tomorrow we’ll almost have a repeat of today. It will be cold in the morning and cool and dry in the afternoon. However, That cold front will move through Saturday night. It will pull down some even colder air going into Sunday. High temps will only be in the upper 40s that day.

Forecast Temps Sunday

We’ll stay dry which will be good for travel. However, going into Monday morning it’s likely that we’ll have lows in the 20s. Possibly even near the shore. That will be a rough morning at the bus stops.

The weather looks good for the Holiday Lights at the Beach and for the Grand Illumination in Norfolk on Saturday.

Norfolk Grand Illumination Forecast

I have been there on some very cold years. This year shouldn’t be too bad.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler