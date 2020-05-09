Blog: Getting Even Colder Tonight, Protect Your Plants

It’s hard to believe that we’re in the 2nd week of May and we’re talking about frost and even a freeze for some locations tonight. Crazy! But that is reality. Today is going to be on the cool side, about 15 degrees below average.

Today’s Forecast

Tonight is where the problem will be though! Inland locations will get near or below the freezing mark. Areas in the light blue are under a frost advisory, but the freeze warning for the darker blue is a little more imminent. Those counties need to prepare for temps at or below freezing!

Frost Advisory/ Freeze Warning

Certain plants/ vegetation need varying temperatures to stay alive so I compiled a list of common plants that aren’t as hardy that you might want to cover!

Plant Hardiness

This will be near record breaking conditions for many locations! But it won’t last for long and a warm up is on the way.

Latest Freeze Dates

But don’t forget that tomorrow is Mother’s Day! We’ll have plenty of sunshine and it will warm up a bit more so you can celebrate your mom outside. Have a good weekend!

Mother’s Day Forecast

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka