Blog: From Nice Weekend To Building Heat/Humidity.

We are coming off of a nice weather weekend. We had mild temps and fairly dry conditions. It was hot in the sun, and mild in the shade.

We are continuing that type of weather today, but it will be just a little hotter and a little more humid. High pressure is still in the region with a stationary front to our south.

Regional Weather Map

High temperatures today will rise to the upper 80s with a few 90s inland/south. It will be just a little above average. So enjoy the weather.

By tomorrow, the wind will pick up out of the southwest. The humidity will start to rise quite a bit. Dew points are in the mid 60s today, but they will rise to the low 70s by Tuesday afternoon. The temperatures tomorrow will also rise into the low-mid 90s.

This combination will put the heat index into the upper 90s to lower 100s.

Temperature And Heat Index Forecast

We’ll be partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms possible late in the day. The chance for rain and storms will go up for a while by Tuesday evening.

Future Trak (Tuesday Evening)

Some of those storms could be strong to severe, but the higher risk for severe will be to our north.

We’ll still be pretty hot and humid on Wednesday. However, there will be a cool front slowly pushing towards the region. We’ll have some showers and storms ahead of the front. While I don’t think Wednesday will be a washout.

I do think that there will be a pretty high chance for rain and storms. Since the front won’t clear the area by Wednesday afternoon, our high temps will still be near 90. The heat index will be in the upper 90s — and there will be some on and off showers and storms as the front slowly sinks through the region.

We will then be cooler on Thursday with high temps in the mid 80s. The front will stall just to our south that day. So we’ll have more scattered showers and storms in the region. We’ll be a little drier Friday through the weekend. There will only be some isolated showers. That is unless the front stalls out a little more to the north. Stay tuned for updates.

It’s still quiet in the tropics for now. Things will probably pick up a little over the next couple of weeks. We’ll see.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler