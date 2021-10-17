Blog: From 80s to 60s, Back to Feeling Like Fall

Yesterday felt like a summer day, but the cold front in the evening sure changed everything around! Winds were whipping, rain was falling and temperatures were dropping. Most of the region was waking up in the 50s this morning. We dropped about 20 degrees in 2 hours!

12 Hour Temp Change

Much of the country is feeling the effects of that cold front!

USA Temperatures 9AM

Through the afternoon today, we will see highs topping off in the upper 60s. This is a little bit below average for this time of the year! We will gradually warm up as the week goes on.

Temperature Trend

With the cold front came rain, but it didn’t add up to very much. We are still in a deficit! Most of the region say between 0.2″-0.5″ of rain total. Enough to give the grass a small drink!

Radar Estimated Rain Totals

We also had some wind gusts close to 50 mph last night! No doubt that it was a powerful cold front.

Wind Gusts

We’ll be dry over the next couple of days and warming back up to average! We’ll keep you updated on any changes.

Enjoy the cooler air! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka