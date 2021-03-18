Blog: From 70s to Snow?

Severe weather season is upon us and we’re watching for the potential of strong to severe storms tonight. Most of the day has been cloudy but temperatures have really been warming up the past few hours. That adds to the energy in the atmosphere, and some of these storms could produce heavy rain, high winds and hail. The timing of the strong storms will likely be around sunset. Around 8-9PM there will be heavy rain moving through, but it will be a quick moving system. The threat of any flooding from rainfall is low. Tidal flooding could be a different story tomorrow, more on that in just a bit.

Future Trak 9PM

Most of the energy is concentrated in NE NC, and if we did see severe weather likely it’ll be across NE NC and in the Southside. Much of the rain clears out around midnight.

Future Trak 11PM

Much of the rain clears out by midnight but another round moves back in through Friday morning. Temperatures will be falling as the morning goes on. They could drop all the way down into the mid 30s which could mean some snow for Hampton Roads! Hard to believe. It will be a very quick burst of snow. But with wind gusts between 25-35 mph, that could be a nightmare for anyone who has to work outside.

Future Trak Snow

Any snow that does fall will likely melt. It won’t stick to roads but some grassy areas could see a light coating. We’ll keep you updated! The other problem we’ll see is minor tidal flooding tomorrow and Saturday.

High Tide

High tide Friday at 2PM and Saturday at 2AM will be at the minor level. Close to moderate early Saturday morning. Keep an eye on this if you live in an area that typically deals with tidal flooding!

Stay tuned for updates! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka