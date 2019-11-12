Blog: From 70s to 30s, Possible Wintry Mix

After a BEAUTIFUL day for Veteran’s Day there is a lot of changes on the way! A powerful cold front will sweep across the region, and it will bring a shock to the system. Take a look across the country at the differences!

The focus has been on the possibility of a wintry mix, but what everyone is going to notice will be the drastic temperature drop and the gusty winds. So let’s time it out for what you can expect!

As you’re heading out the door early in the morning, you won’t have to worry about anything. It will actually be pretty mild! The wind will pick up a bit, but temperatures will be in the 50s and we’ll be dry.

By lunchtime, there will be widespread rain across the region. There could be a few heavy downpours but mainly it will be a steady moderate rainfall. Temps will be falling into the 40s, so it will all be falling as rain at this point.

Around 2-3 PM some of the rain could turn into a wintry mix. As the temperatures are falling into the mid 30s, we’ll be right around the freezing mark which could give us wintry weather. But the roads/ ground will be too warm, so if we do see any snow, it won’t cause us any problems on the roads. Other than some distractions from falling snowflakes! This all moves out through the evening hours.

There is a disclaimer though with our in house model, some of the other models are showing this to mainly be a rain event with the possibility of a few flakes. So this still could change!

The wind will be whipping, we could have wind gusts up to 35 mph! It will be rather uncomfortable to be outside.

Temperatures dropping to the low 30s overnight into Wednesday morning. And high temps on Wednesday will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s! Brrrr.

Another system that we’re watching is a low pressure system developing off the coast for Friday, this could bring us some rain Friday and on into the weekend so we will be keeping our eyes on that and keeping you up to date!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka