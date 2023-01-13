Last night we had that expected line of showers and a few storms roll through the region. After a warm and humid day there was a little fuel left over for some brief heavy rain and some thunderstorms.

Rain Last Night

While the noisy weather may have woken up some folks, the rain totals actually were pretty meager.

Rainfall Totals

The big line of showers moved out early this morning, but roads were wet for a while. So we ended up having several traffic accidents (possibly induced by that). The line of showers was out well ahead of a cold front. The front hadn’t moved through yet as of the time of this writing. There were a few more showers coming in from the west with the front. Temps were mild as we stayed in the 50s overnight. We’ll warm up to the mid-upper 50s through the late morning.

Forecast Temps Late Morning

Then temperatures will fall a bit into the afternoon. We’ll be in the low 50s later today. We’ll be in the upper 40s by the late afternoon and early evening.

Forecast Temperatures

The showers will end soon. Then we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. There may be a sprinkle or two. Winds will gust out of the north at 15-20mph. The cold front will move farther offshore today. High pressure will build in from the west. There is a moderate to strong area of low pressure in the northeast states, but it is moving northeast.

Regional Weather Map

Tomorrow colder air will rush into the area. Temperatures are going to starts low and stay down. We’ll be in the 30s in the morning with wind chills in the 20s. Possibly in the teens. The wind will be gusting out of the north at 30mph at times. Plus, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. So high temps will only be in the low-mid 40s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s through the day. It will be a blast of cold air. With the wind out of the north and being much colder, there may be a quirk in the forecast. There could be a few bay-effect sprinkles or flurries. There shouldn’t be much, but it would be nice to see a few flurries. This will only be near the shore though. So keep that in mind.

We’ll have less wind and lots of sunshine on Sunday. However, high temps will only be in the mid-upper 40s. We’ll have nice weather on Monday for MLK day. We’ll be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. There will be some rain on Tuesday. High temps will be back to near 60 degrees.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler