BLOG: Friday PM T-Storms, Perseid Meteor Shower

Well here we are, another round of thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening across Hampton Roads. A few storms could be severe with high wind gusts as the main threat. The timing indicates that they should develop close to 3pm in Central Virginia, moving in to our region between 4pm and 5pm. After sunset (8 PM) the storms will weaken and move out.

Storm Impacts

Perseid Meteor Shower Update

Next week conditions are looking promising for a chance to see the annual Perseid Meteor shower. This year, the meteors are expected to be a bit washed out by the full moon, but if you can find a dark enough sky, you should be able to see them on Monday night.

Meteor shower Peaks Monday

The important thing to remember is that you need to be away from city lights and light pollution. While you may see a few bright meteors, you likely won’t see the show if you live on the Peninsula or the Southside this year. To find the best spot across Tidewater check out this light pollution map:

Light Pollution Map