Last night (as predicted) we had a widespread light rain. It was moderate for a bit in several locations.

Rainfall Last Night

We picked up about a quarter to a half an inch of rainfall. The rain lasted until about 5-7am. Then we started the clearing process.

Tower Cam At Lynnhaven Inlet

The rain had washed out a lot of the pollen. So we have a pretty fresh start to the day. The rain was primarily caused by an area of low pressure that passed to our south along a stalled out front. Now that low is moving out to sea.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll dry out today as high pressure builds into the region, and the cool front sinks to our south. It will be pretty nice out, but it will be a little cool for this time of year. High temps will aim for the upper 50s this afternoon with a few 60s inland/south.

Forecast Temps Today

Tomorrow we’ll start off a little colder. Lows will be in the low 40s with some 30s inland. There may be a few mid 30s in some far inland locations. So folks there may want to bring in their potted plants just to be safe. I would say that we will warm up tomorrow, but the breeze is supposed to pick up some more out of the north. So despite a lot of sunshine we’ll only warm up to the low-mid 50s in the afternoon.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

This is well below the average of 64 degrees. By Friday the winds will be more out of the south. This will help to warm up the temps quickly. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with high temps rising to near 70 degrees.

Forecast Temps Friday

There may be a couple of stray showers near or in the region, but they looks pretty limited at this time. Moisture will keep increasing though. So by Saturday it looks like we’ll have some scattered rain showers along with mostly cloudy skies.

GFS Model Friday

The models vary as to how much coverage we will have on Friday, but I would say there is at least a decent chance for some rain. For now the afternoon is favored compared to the morning. The good news is that high temps will warm up even more. They will rise to the upper 70s, and we may even hit 80 in some spots. A cold front will move through Saturday night. This will cool us down on Sunday to near 60 degrees. However, we should dry out quickly. I think it will be pretty nice out.

In national news… Storms continue to batter California, but there is some good news in the long-term. They are finally ending some water restrictions there as the recent storms have put a huge dent in the 3year long drought. Here is an article with more information: California lifts water restrictions.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler