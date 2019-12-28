Blog: Foggy to Sunny

We started off with a really foggy view this morning but conditions have improved! Here’s a look through the James River Bridge early this morning, compared to what it normally looks like.

James River Bridge with Fog

After the Fog Cleared Out

The fog wasn’t as widespread as Friday morning but still reducing visibility for many locations. The clouds are starting to clear out and we’ll see plenty of sunshine today! We’ll be rain free for today. And we are warming up over the next couple of days.

High Temperature Forecast

We will have increasing clouds through tomorrow with the chance of isolated showers later in the day, but it doesn’t look like it will be much. Better chance of rain moving in for Monday as a cold front moves through!

Rain Moving in Monday

Temperatures come falling right back down for the start of the New Year. If you’re going to be out and about on NYE, keep in mind it will be a bit cooler!

We’ll keep you updated on the forecast if anything changes, we’ll let you know!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka