BLOG: Foggy morning and cloudy Friday

The fog was thick this morning across Hampton Roads and in North Carolina. Here’s the view from the airport in Norfolk before 7 AM.

Flights were on time even with the fog.

Today we will see cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 60s across Hampton Roads. The wind will be light today, but tomorrow the breeze should pick up slightly from the northwest.

Cloudy skies today, some rain for N.C.

Before we see the clearing skies, we will have clouds today with a chance for rain in North Carolina. The rain looks to be most likely around the early afternoon. Tonight we will see dry weather with decreasing clouds, then for the weekend ahead, sunshine with highs near 60 degrees.

Early next week on Monday all of the long range weather models have a large storm system developing. This has the potential to bring us heavy rain and strong winds Monday.

Future Trak Monday 11 AM

Our models hint that we might see 25-30 mph wind speeds Monday as this storm pushes through. Since we will see southeast winds, tidal flooding shouldn’t be a threat except for southern Virginia Beach and the road access to Sandbridge. As the day gets closer, we’ll have a better idea on local impacts for our area.

Enjoy the sunshine this weekend,

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson