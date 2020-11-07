Blog: Foggy but Temps Staying Above Average

The fog is making it a bit more gloomy as we kick off your weekend! But the good news is, we’ll be clearing out for most this afternoon and sunshine will start to fill in. It’ll be a great day to head outdoors, no matter what your plans are!

Croatan Jetty 8AM

High temperatures will top off near 70, which is above average for this time of the year. Over the the next week, temperatures will continue to be above average! Gradually warming up as the week goes on. Temperatures will make it into the upper 70s by the middle of the week.

Temperature Trend

This weekend and early next week will be dry. Not a completely sunny sky but for the most part it will be nice! Rain moves back in on Wednesday as a cold front moves closer. This will change the pattern to be a bit more unsettled through the rest of the week.

Rain Forecast

As of now, it looks like Thursday will be more of a widespread rain but models are still going back and forth so we will keep you updated on the timing and amounts of rain!

The other system we’re keeping our eyes on is tropical depression Eta. It will restrengthen as it moves over the warm waters, but it’s headed towards Cuba then the southern tip of Florida. From there it will likely head into the Gulf. We’ll continue to keep you updated!

Tropical Eta Track

Hope you have a great weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka