This morning we had lots of clouds, fog, and some patchy drizzle in the region.

Tower Cam

We had more fog but less drizzle than yesterday. Course we did have some nice clearing late yesterday. This was a photo sent in by Gene Cheung of the clearing line during the evening

Clearing Deck Last Night

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson shared it last night.

Today after the fog burns off then we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll also have a light northeast breeze. The offshore low from yesterday has moved north, and it has weakened. High pressure is just to the west. There is a strong cold front over the Midwest.

Regional Weather Map

You’ll notice that there are some showers and thunderstorms over the Mississippi River Valley. These will be a big help with the drought out there. However, some strong storms will be possible. It will not, however, be a drought buster.

Locally, as we get some clearing this afternoon we’ll warm up to the mid-upper 60s.

Forecast Temps Today

Winds will be light and out the northeast. Tomorrow the wind will turn out of the south. We may start off with some more clouds and fog early, but the models are showing more clearing and earlier in the day.

Future Trak (Tomorrow)

So I’m going with a mix of sun and clouds through the day tomorrow. There should be a long stretch of time with some nice weather. With the clearing and the wind change we should be able to warm up to the mid 70s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

You’ll notice that the cooler air makes it to D.C. tomorrow. So the cold front will be there during the afternoon. It will arrive here in the evening. So there may be some isolated rain showers during that time.

We’ll cool down a little on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60s. We’ll have similar weather Friday and Saturday, but it will be more of a mix of sun and clouds again. There may be a few sprinkles near the region. That pattern will come from another offshore low that will be similar to yesterday’s pattern. However, this time it could be a tropical system. Right now the tropical disturbance has a medium to high chance of formation.

Tropical Weather Outlook

Tropical systems tend to be more compact. So we’ll see how much moisture gets pushed west this time. We’ll have more updates on that, and a little about the Halloween forecast in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler