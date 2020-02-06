BLOG: Flooding possible, heavy rain tonight

So far today most of us have already seen more than one inch of rainfall. Our ground is saturated and soggy and more rain is on the way. At times tonight, it could be heavy.

Rain totals as of 6 PM

By tomorrow morning we could easily add an inch or more to the current totals we have seen. Our Future Trak is indicating an area of heavy rain to develop and move into the area later tonight. From what I have seen as I am writing this blog, at 6:15 pm I am seeing the heavy rain to develop possibly into NE North Carolina area.

Heavy Rain later tonight

The Future Trak at 11pm has the heavy rain in the same area where I am seeing it develop now. Stay tuned to our updates on FOX 43 at 10 and WAVY at 11pm with Don for the latest. If you are in these area, pay attention, you might want to move your car to higher ground if you park in a low lying area.

Additional rain tonight

By tomorrow morning, the rain will be moving out, and we should start to dry out!

Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson