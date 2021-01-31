Blog: Flakes for Some, Sticking to Grass/ Cars

We knew this storm would be tricky from the beginning and that continues to be the case! Most areas are hovering right at the freezing mark so we are seeing flakes coming down but melting on the roads. At first, the snow was evaporating before hitting the ground so it overcame that dry air and is now coming down for most.

8:05 Radar

It won’t accumulate to much across Hampton Roads, but Richmond is going to see a decent accumulation before it switches over to all snow. If you do have to travel today, waiting until this afternoon when it switches over to rain will be the better option!

RPM 9:30 AM

FutureTrak at Noon

But how much rain can we expect? Most areas will see around a half an inch, but higher amounts could be possible into NE NC.

The first half of the week will still be on the cool side but we really start to warm up as the week comes to an end! High temperatures will climb into the low 60s. We’ll keep you updated!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka