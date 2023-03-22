Today we are in the middle of a nice warmup for the region. This will be a warming trend that will continue into the weekend. However, along with the warming comes some more moisture. Let’s take a look.

This morning we started off with temps about 10-20 degrees warmer than yesterday. They were in the 40s. As I write this blog there are a lot of clouds over the area. There are also some spotty showers near the coast.

Satellite/Radar This Morning

A big area of high pressure is moving offshore.

Regional Weather map

We are starting to get more of a south wind now, but it is light. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds today. Though a large chunk of the day will be mostly cloudy. There will be a few more showers this afternoon, but they will be light and very scattered. High temps will rise to the low-mid 60s.

Forecast Temps Today

The models suggest we’ll have some clearing late in the day. So I’m expecting partly cloudy skies by about 4-6pm.

Tomorrow looks good. We’ll have a warm front to our north with high pressure edging back to the west a bit. So we’ll be partly cloudy with only some isolated showers north of the metro.

Future Trak (Thursday)

The breeze will be stronger out of the southwest. We could have a few gusts to 30mph. While this will be a nuisance. It will help to push the temperatures up into the 70s.

Forecast Temps Thursday

Overall it will be a nice day. Humidity will rise, but it still shouldn’t be too bad.

Muggy Meter

Then we have Friday… Friday gets tricky. Before it looked like we would straight-up have a warm day with partly cloudy skies. Over the last 24 hours the models have suggested that a back-door cold front will stall out a little farther to the south. The GFS model keeps us warm with the front stalling out just to our north.

GFS Model Friday

However, our model has the front right over our area. It has our high temps in the 70s around midday, but then it has the temps falling into the afternoon.

Forecast Temps (Friday Midday)

Forecast Temps (Friday Afternoon)

If the front stalls out a little later/more south, then our high temps may only be in the 60s. If the front stalls out a bit sooner, then we’ll probably hit 80. We’ll be able to pinpoint that front a little better by tonight and tomorrow as it gets more in range of the high-resolution models. There could be a few showers along the front, but again…That depends on where the front stops. I think we’ll be partly cloudy for the majority of the day.

The good news is that there is a trade-off for Saturday. Now I’ve got Saturday in the upper 70s. it may be even warmer than Friday. We will have increasing clouds. There will be some scattered showers later in the day. Sunday also looks a tad milder. I’ve got upper 60s now with partly cloudy skies. Check back for updates if you have outdoor plans.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler