Blog: Few Showers Before a Nice Weekend

We’re starting off this morning with a lot of clouds! Unfortunately, it wasn’t the best start to the weekend. But conditions will improve as we go throughout the day. Any rain you are seeing is very light!

9:25 Radar

The rain will come and go as the day goes on but the clouds will be hanging tough through much of the day. High temperatures this afternoon will be near 80.

Express Planner

There could be a few lingering showers by the evening, but I think most of the area will be dry and we’ll see more sunshine moving back in.

Future Trak Forecast

The tropics is still very active as several systems churn in the Atlantic. The area that is circled in orange has a moderate chance of development, so we will closely watch that through the weekend.

Tropical Satellite

The weekend forecast looks great! High temperatures will be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine on the way. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Casey Lehecka