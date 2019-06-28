Blog: Feeling The Heat

We’ll be feeling the heat this weekend that’s for sure. We’re not looking at record heat, but we will have a fairly long stretch of hot weather over the next seven days with only one day containing a cool down. Today will be pretty hot and humid. The average high temperature for this time of year is in the mid-upper 80s. The forecast high temps are in the low 90s for this afternoon. The dew points are in the upper 60s to near 70.

So the heat indices will be in the upper 90s to around 100. High pressure is edging away from us a bit (off to the west). So we may pop up some isolated showers and storms this afternoon.

Regional Weather Map

I’ve got the chance for rain at 20%. Winds will be light and out of the southeast. Not a good day to have a lack of a breeze.

We’ll hold onto this heat through the entire weekend. High temps will be in the mid 90s on Saturday and Sunday. The heat index will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s. There may be some isolated showers and storms popping up on either afternoon, but the chance for rain is low.

We will cool down and dry out on Monday as a back-door cool front settles into the region.

Humidity Forecsat

High temps will drop to the 80s with the heat index down to near 90. However, the heat and humidity will push right back in by Tuesday. It’s a little early, but so far the weather looks ok for the 4th of July. Hot, humid, and only a few isolated showers or storms in the region. Stay tuned for updates!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler