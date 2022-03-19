I had to check the calendar- it is March still… although today’s weather would make you think otherwise!

A very nice, warm day is expected across Hampton Roads with highs approaching 80 in many locations. That’s more comparable to what we expect to see in mid to late May than mid March.

With a breeze out of the south, our temperatures will climb quickly today. Winds will be a little gusty this afternoon in the 15-30 mph range. All of this happens ahead of our next cold front, which arrives Saturday night.

Ahead of the front, Saturday afternoon – a few isolated showers and storms will be possible. I would not cancel any plans you have today – most will stay dry. Rain chances are only around 30%, with slightly higher chances around 40% in NE NC. However, any storm that does develop, especially in NE NC could produce some gusty winds and heavy rain.

The severe weather risk map shows NE NC in a LEVEL 2 Slight Risk while much of VA is in the in LEVEL 1 Marginal Risk. This means an isolated storm could pop up that poses the risk of some strong winds.

A little cooler on Sunday although temps will still be above normal. We’ll be cooler heading into next week with our next rain chance arriving on Wednesday.

If you’re running in the Shamrock Marathon Saturday or Sunday, expect nice weather! A little bit cooler and more refreshing Sunday than Saturday.

Enjoy the weekend and good luck to anyone running in the marathon!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews