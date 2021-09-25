Blog: Feeling Like Fall, Update on Tropics

As you wake up and head outside, the air just feels like fall! Cooler with low humidity and no rain to worry about. High temperatures today will be in the mid 70s.

Temperature Trend Today

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, locals will take back the Oceanfront with a lot to do at the Neptune Festival! It will be a perfect weekend to walk around and enjoy the beach.

Neptune Festival

Through the next couple of days, we slowly warm up but it won’t last long as another cold front will move through between Tuesday and Wednesday. Not a bad week ahead!

Temperature Trend 5-Day

The humidity will stay low through the weekend as well!

Humidity Forecast

We are keeping a close eye on the tropics. We still have hurricane Sam which is now a category 2 storm and expected to become category 4 by the end of the weekend. Most of the models are agreeing that it will turn off to the north and slide past Bermuda.

Hurricane Sam

We also have newly named storm Teresa, but that system is quickly dying down and pushing out to sea. We’ll keep you updated!

Enjoy the weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka