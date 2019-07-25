Blog: Feeling Good Weather-Wise!

We have some nice weather in the region today, and it is going to stick around for a while. There is a cool air mass that has moved into the eastern 1/3 of the country.

Locally, high temps are going to be in the low-mid 80s. The humidity isn’t too bad, and there will be a nice northeast breeze. A cool front is barely moving, but it is offshore.

While the bulk of the rain will be well offshore, we may catch a stray shower or sprinkle this afternoon. High temps will be in the low-mid 80s. We’ll have quiet weather over the next few days as high pressure holds on to the region.

We’ll have seasonable temperatures as they tick up a degree or two each day into early next week. The humidity should stay low-moderate through the weekend, but it will increase to high levels by Monday/Tuesday.

There was a weak disturbance that was over the western/central Gulf of Mexico. It is now (not) likely to form.

In world news….while we are enjoying some mild weather in the east, the heat is building again in the western U.S. and across Europe. The heat over parts of the European continent will become dangerous again after an earlier heat wave that hit about 2 weeks ago. One recent article suggested that Paris could hit as high as 108 degrees. Here is the article: 2nd European Heat Wave.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler