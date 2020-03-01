Blog: February Wrap Up

Hard to believe we’re already in March! 2020 is really flying by. But how did February compare to what is average? We had our first and only snowfall but it was also a very warm and wet month.

Calendar of High Temps in Feb.

February was 7.1 degrees above average! That puts us at 5th warmest February on record for Norfolk. We had many days in the 70s and only a few that were below average.

Rainfall was also above average across the region. Most areas had over 2″ more than average. It was a rainy month!

Rain Totals in February

And the warmth continues as we dive into March! Today will be a little below average but the next couple of days will be well above it.

High temps this week

Enjoy the rest of your weekend! -Meteorologist Casey Lehecka